close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Small Savings Scheme: Pay attention to return, taxation and lock-in

Returns of some schemes remain unchanged throughout the tenure, but can fluctuate in the case of others

Sarbajeet K Sen
money, funds
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 6:15 PM IST
Follow Us
The financial year ended on a happy note for fixed-income investors, with the government raising interest rates on small saving schemes (SSS) such as National Savings Certificate (NSC), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), Senior Citizens Saving Scheme (SCSS) and post-office term deposits. The return offered by the Public Provident Fund (PPF), however, remained unchanged. Do the hikes make SSS attractive, especially at a time when debt funds have lost the indexation benefit on long-term capital gains?
“Small savings schemes have certainly become more attractive after the recent hikes in interest rates. They look even more attractive now that debt mutual funds no longer enjoy indexation benefit,” says Amol Joshi, founder, PlanRupee Investment Managers.
Risk-free but illiquid
Or

Also Read

Centre to soon launch 600 Kisan Samriddhi Kendras to benefit farmers

Govt hikes interest rates on most small savings schemes by up to 70 bps

Finance Ministry sharply raises small savings rates for March quarter

PPF vs SSY: Where should you invest for your daughter's education?

PFRDA expects AUM of Rs 9 trillion by end of FY23, shows data

A snapshot of car loan interest rates offered by various firms with details

Fund pick: DSP Midcap Fund

Skilling the smart way: Selecting the right online course for your career

RBI rate pause: Lock into best available FD rates, and ladder your bets

Make part-prepayments to cut home loan tenor, but don't use retirement fund

Topics : small savings schemes | tax | National Savings Certificate | Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 5:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Centre notifies committee on pension schemes for govt employees

Finance Secretary T V Somanathan
3 min read
Premium

RBI monetary policy review: What led to the interest rate pause?

Reserve Bank of India
1 min read

It's just a pause, not a pivot, says Shaktikanta Das on RBI's status quo

Shaktikanta Das
4 min read

Sebi asks investment advisers to display info prominently in advertisements

Image
2 min read

Monetary policy: Bond yields soften after RBI hits pause on rate hike

long-term bonds
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

No change: MPC presses 'pause' after hiking rate by 250 bps since May 2022

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
5 min read
Premium

RBI monetary policy review: What led to the interest rate pause?

Reserve Bank of India
1 min read

It's just a pause, not a pivot, says Shaktikanta Das on RBI's status quo

Shaktikanta Das
4 min read
Premium

RBI rate pause: Lock into best available FD rates, and ladder your bets

Indian Rupee
4 min read

RBI to come out with centralised web portal to search unclaimed deposits

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon