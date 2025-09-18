To the cradle born: Baby shower gifting makes strides across cities

When it comes to baby showers, the most valued gifts aren’t the fanciest hampers or priciest gadgets — they’re the ones that truly support parents stepping into a new chapter of their lives.

“The best presents are those that ease the transition into parenthood — be they health-focused, sustainable, or simply practical,” says mom-to-be Aashna Khurana, director (Creative & Marketing) at Karma Lakelands, a hospitality and real estate brand based in Delhi NCR, who recently had her baby shower.

For her, the standout gift wasn’t an object at all but time and presence: “Having loved ones around meant more than