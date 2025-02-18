Total market index funds: Ideal for simple, hands-off, long-term investing

Angel One Asset Management Company (AMC) recently launched India’s first Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) and an index fund based on the Nifty Total Market Index. These funds offer investors broad market exposure in a single fund.

Currently, three existing funds in this segment are offered by Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India), Bandhan AMC, and Groww AMC.

Broad exposure

The Nifty Total Market Index is a free-float, market-cap-weighted index covering 95 per cent of the listed universe. “The Nifty Total Market Index is one of the most comprehensive and liquid indices, capturing 95 per cent of the entire listed universe,” says Sirshendu