Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Travel tip: Use prepaid forex card when abroad, avoid currency fluctuations

Travel tip: Use prepaid forex card when abroad, avoid currency fluctuations

Avoid dynamic currency conversion by paying in the local currency instead of Indian rupees

MMT travel report
Premium

Plan your finance before travel abroad. (File photo: Freepik)

Himali Patel Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amit Arora (name changed on request) made a small yet costly mistake when he visited Europe recently. The Gurugram businessman chose to pay for goods in rupees instead of Euros though he had both options. For a seemingly minor decision, Arora ended up increasing his final bill by nearly 7 per cent. This is one among several errors Indian travellers commit when handling payments abroad. If you are planning an overseas trip during the holiday season, read on to find out how you should use cards and cash during these trips.

Prepaid forex card

One smart option
Topics : forex cards tourism sector Credit cards

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon