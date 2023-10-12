Balanced hybrid funds: Mitigate risks and earn stable investment returns

WhiteOak Capital Hybrid fund opens for subscription: Who should invest?
Back-to-back launches in balanced hybrid space as MFs explore new options
Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares
360 ONE Asset launches balanced hybrid fund for equity, debt instruments
Why balanced advantage funds are back in the reckoning with investors
Money and marriage: Financial planning advice for wedding season
A private equity fund manager has made it to India's super rich 2023 list
6 best business ideas under 50,000 to start earning hefty sum today
Table: Life insurance policy terms, rates of 10 leading companies
Fund review: HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities fund