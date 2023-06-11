250,000 volunteers in Kerala to be trained to detect zoonotic diseases

She added that after its launch in four districts, the project will be expanded to other districts soon.



"The trained volunteers can detect and report any unusual development and action will be taken by the local body and the department,” she said.



The department has teamed up with the Digital University of Kerala to create a digital platform where volunteers may effectively report disease incidences in order to streamline the procedure for them.

Health Minister Veena George said to TNIE that the focus of the department is on awareness and community-based intervention to stop the spread of viruses or bacteria. "There was Nipah, then bird flu, malaria, etc. Public awareness, vaccination, and early detection will be given priority under this initiative,” she said.