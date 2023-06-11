250,000 volunteers in Kerala to be trained to detect zoonotic diseases

The Government of Kerala is set to train 250,000 volunteers from four districts in a bid to stop the spread of zoonotic diseases in the state.
The volunteers will be given the knowledge and tools necessary to detect and report the presence of contagious diseases and also find the cause, reported The New Indian Express.
The project called 'Centre for One Health', which is supported by the World Bank's 'Rebuild Kerala' programme, aims to construct a three-tier system in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Idukki to increase community-based surveillance. The health department hopes to launch the programme by August.
For this, the department has given local self-governments instructions to select volunteers while the project is still in its early phases, according to the report.
Officials highlight the importance of the integrated approach of “one health” in maintaining the well-being of people, animals, plants, and the environment.
Health Minister Veena George said to TNIE that the focus of the department is on awareness and community-based intervention to stop the spread of viruses or bacteria. "There was Nipah, then bird flu, malaria, etc. Public awareness, vaccination, and early detection will be given priority under this initiative,” she said.
She added that after its launch in four districts, the project will be expanded to other districts soon.
"The trained volunteers can detect and report any unusual development and action will be taken by the local body and the department,” she said.
The department has teamed up with the Digital University of Kerala to create a digital platform where volunteers may effectively report disease incidences in order to streamline the procedure for them.
