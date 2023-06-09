close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Over 11.4% Indians diabetic, 35.5% suffer from hypertension: Lancet journal

The prevalence of diabetes in India is 11.4 per cent, while 35.5 per cent of people suffer from hypertension, according to the findings of a nationwide survey published in Lancet journal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Stock image

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 1:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The prevalence of diabetes in India is 11.4 per cent, while 35.5 per cent of people suffer from hypertension, according to the findings of a nationwide survey published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology journal.

The study, conducted by the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and other institutes, also found that the prevalence of generalised obesity and abdominal obesity in India stood at 28.6 and 39.5 per cent, respectively.

The results, assessing the burden of non-communicable diseases (NCD) across the states, are based on a survey of 1,13,043 (over 1.1akh) people (33,537 urban and 79,506 rural residents), in 31 states and Union Territories in the country, between 2008 and 2020.

The survey also showed that 35.5 per cent of Indians suffer from hypertension, 15.3 per cent of people have pre-diabetes, while an alarming 81.2 per cent have dyslipidaemia -- the imbalance of lipids such as cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, (LDL-C), triglycerides, and high-density lipoprotein (HDL).

"All metabolic NCDs except prediabetes were more frequent in urban than rural areas. In many states with a lower human development index, the ratio of diabetes to prediabetes was less than 1," the authors of the study said.

The team, including researchers from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, conducted the survey in multiple phases with a stratified multistage sampling design, using three-level stratification based on geography, population size, and socioeconomic status of each state.

Also Read

World Hypertension Day 2023: History, significance, theme and more

Talking over mobile for over 30 minutes linked to developing hypertension

Managing asymptomatic high blood pressure linked to cardiac, kidney injury

Approx 1 person in 20 is diabetic, 3-5% of new cases linked to Covid: Study

Obesity in children is rising, it comes with major health consequences

Cheap diabetes drug could cut risk of developing long coronavirus: Study

Crackdown on FDCs continues, latest ban to affect Rs 824 cr market: Study

Pharma firms may soon be required to mention excipients on medicine strips

Amyloidosis disease: Understanding the diagnosis, symptoms and treatments

Study finds common sleep hormone pill can worsen bowel inflammation

"The prevalence of diabetes and other metabolic NCDs in India is considerably higher than previously estimated. While the diabetes epidemic is stabilising in the more developed states of the country, it is still increasing in most other states," the authors of the study said.

"Thus, there are serious implications for the nation, warranting urgent state-specific policies and interventions to arrest the rapidly rising epidemic of metabolic NCDs in India," they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Diabetes healthcare Lancet report Hypertension

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 1:45 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Cheap diabetes drug could cut risk of developing long coronavirus: Study

Coronavirus
2 min read

Crackdown on FDCs continues, latest ban to affect Rs 824 cr market: Study

Pharmaceuticals, drugs, pharma industry, medical, health, lab
3 min read

Pharma firms may soon be required to mention excipients on medicine strips

Medicines, Pharma
2 min read

Most Popular

From Goa to Kerala, four states breach 10% adoption of e-2-wheelers

electric scooters
5 min read

Stocks to Watch today, June 9: Asian Paints, L&T Fin, HAL, Urja Global

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read

IEX plunges 15%, hits 52-week low amid market coupling worries

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon