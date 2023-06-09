Diabetes cases on a rise in India: Understanding Type 1 and Type 2 diabete



The study, conducted by the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), also found that the prevalence of generalised obesity and abdominal obesity in India stood at 28.6 and 39.5 per cent, respectively. The prevalence of diabetes in India is 11.4 per cent, while 35.5 per cent of people suffer from hypertension, according to a survey published in the journal, The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology.



Goa recorded the highest prevalence of diabetes with 26.4 per cent, followed by Puducherry (26.3 per cent) and Kerala (25.5 per cent). With India having more than 101 million people living with diabetes, compared to 70 million people in 2019, there is an urgent need of “warranting state-specific interventions".



Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease, whereas type 2 diabetes is a common disease. Type 1 diabetes is a chronic condition in which the pancreas makes little or no insulin, a hormone the body uses to allow sugar (glucose) to enter cells to produce energy. This type of diabetes can be caused by a number of factors, such as genetics, food, chemicals and some viruses. Although type 1 diabetes usually appears during childhood or adolescence, it can develop in adults. Type 1 diabetes has no cure. The treatment for this type of diabetes is by managing the amount of sugar in the blood using insulin, diet and lifestyle. Type 1 diabetes is seen most often in children and young adults, although the disease can occur at any age, but it is less common than type 2 diabetes.

Also Read Cheap diabetes drug could cut risk of developing long coronavirus: Study Rajasthan Right to Health Act: The provisions and why doctors protested Union Health Minister proposes a Global Medical Countermeasure Platform 51% women in India have ongoing health issues, reveals GOQii survey Health Ministry to put 75 mn with hypertension on standard care by 2025 Over 11.4% Indians diabetic, 35.5% suffer from hypertension: Lancet journal Cheap diabetes drug could cut risk of developing long coronavirus: Study Crackdown on FDCs continues, latest ban to affect Rs 824 cr market: Study Pharma firms may soon be required to mention excipients on medicine strips Amyloidosis disease: Understanding the diagnosis, symptoms and treatments



In type 2 diabetes, pancreas does not produce enough insulin and thus, cells respond poorly to insulin and take in less sugar. In some cases, people with type 2 diabetes have “insulin resistance", which implies that the pancreas produces insulin but the body does not recognise it. People with type 1 diabetes may experience symptoms that include increased thirst, blurred vision, chest pain, fatigue and weakness and sudden weight loss.



People with type 2 diabetes experience symptoms which include slow-healing sores, frequent infections, increased hunger and thirst, and fatigue, among others. Unlike type 1, people with type 2 diabetes do not often take insulin because their bodies still produce a small amount of it.

Type 2 diabetes, used to be known as adult-onset diabetes, but both type 1 and type 2 diabetes can begin during childhood and adulthood. The cure to type 2 diabetes involves losing weight, eating well, and exercising.