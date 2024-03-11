Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

AstraZeneca, Mankind Pharma partner for distribution of asthma medication

Mankind Pharma, a pharmaceutical company in India, boasts a vast distribution network with over 16,000 field personnel and 13,000 stockists

asthma

Representative Picture

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 8:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a move aimed at addressing the growing asthma burden in India, AstraZeneca Pharma India and Mankind Pharma on Monday announced that they are collaborating to exclusively distribute AstraZeneca's asthma medication, Symbicort (inhaler), in India.

Under the agreement, AstraZeneca will maintain the intellectual property rights to budesonide and formoterol fumarate dihydrate, while Mankind Pharma will take on the exclusive distribution responsibilities. AstraZeneca will continue as the Marketing Authorization Holder (MAH) and maintain the import licence for the medication.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

AstraZeneca's Symbicort is a combination of budesonide and formoterol fumarate dihydrate (ICS and LABA). India carries a significant burden of asthma cases, with 13 per cent of global cases and a staggering 43 per cent of global asthma deaths. This partnership aims to bridge the gap in how asthma is managed within the country.

Commenting on this, Sanjeev Panchal, Country President and Managing Director of AstraZeneca India, stated, "The partnership with Mankind Pharma presents an opportunity to accelerate access and maximise the potential of our asthma drug as well as the turbuhaler, which is a simple device2, efficient in consistently delivering a higher proportion of respirable particles than other devices. As much as we are excited to bring innovative medicine to India fast, we are equally invested in improving access strategically in the country."

Mankind Pharma, a pharmaceutical company in India, boasts a vast distribution network with over 16,000 field personnel and 13,000 stockists.

Speaking on the same, Atish Majumdar, Sr. President – Sales and Marketing at Mankind Pharma stated, “We are excited to partner with AstraZeneca to make their innovative therapy flagship brand Symbicort, a global standard in treating Asthma. Symbicort's dual mechanism of action and ease of use in a single inhaler can greatly help patients manage these conditions and improve their quality of life. Through our field forces’ extensive outreach, we hope to strengthen access across urban and rural markets.”

Also Read

AstraZeneca Pharma India to launch cancer drug Enhertu in January

Mankind Pharma Q3 results: PAT up 55% on strong domestic performance

Stocks to Watch: Sun Pharma, Infosys, Dixon, DLF, Mankind Pharma, SpiceJet

Want to eliminate lung cancer as a cause of death: AstraZeneca India MD

AstraZeneca to import critical drugs to India, focus on cancer therapies

Wockhardt announces success of antibiotic to treat drug-resistant infection

Serum looks beyond Covid with new vaccines for malaria, dengue: CEO

Over 10 mn 'Ayushman Bharat' cards issued in 6 days in Bihar: Dy CM

18% of population requires assistive care solutions, says former DGHS

On fitness track: More women prioritise physical health, shows data

Topics : AstraZeneca Mankind Pharma Asthma medicine asthma risk

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveNarendra Modi | Dwarka ExpresswayOppenheimer Wins Best Picture AwardNiftyGold Price TodayChristopher NolanIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon