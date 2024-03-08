More women prioritise their physical health in India, reveals data

Geographically, women from Bangalore take the lead, contributing the largest share of cardiac consultations in 2023 at 38 percent.

A rising tide of women is taking charge of their well-being, prioritising self-care and prefer spending on preventive health checkup packages, according to data into consultation trends from leading healthcare platforms.

Practo, an integrated healthcare company, reports a 58 per cent increase in cardiac consultations from 2019 to 2023. Cardiology and gastroenterology are among the fastest-growing specialties for women. Redcliffe Labs' campaign shows women comprised 48 per cent of health checkups in 2023. Women across metro cities exhibit heightened health awareness, spending on average Rs 999 on preventive health checkup packages, showcasing a shift from prioritising family well-being to self-care. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The top concerns discussed within cardiology include echocardiography, CT angiogram, treadmill test, bypass surgery, and hypertension treatment. These trends show a focus on preventive measures through tests and diagnostics, depicting a proactive approach to heart health management.

Redcliffe Labs, a diagnostics provider, also observed a similar shift in their "Let Her Decide" campaign, having a sample size of 1 million women. The Practo data reveals the largest share of cardiac consultations in 2023 came from women aged between 25 and 34, accounting for 61 per cent.

Other age groups contributing to consultations include 18-24 (7 per cent), 35-44 (22 per cent), 45-54 (5 per cent), and 55+ (4 per cent).

Geographically, women from Bangalore contributed the largest share of cardiac consultations in 2023 at 38 per cent, followed by Delhi at 24 per cent, Hyderabad at 10 per cent, Mumbai at 6 per cent, Chennai at 4 per cent, Kolkata at 3 per cent, and the rest of India with 15 per cent.

Alexander Kuruvilla, chief health strategy officer at Practo, said: "Digital healthcare has been an aid to multiple women enabling them to easily access quality care. As a community, we must encourage women to prioritise their health".

Manpreet S Salooja, a senior specialist in Cardio-Thoracic and Vascular Diseases, highlighted a cultural shift in women prioritising heart health.

"This shift reflects a growing awareness of the unique risk factors women face, such as hormonal changes, pregnancy complications, and stress," Salooja noted.

Beyond cardiac care, women also prioritise gut health, with a 59 per cent rise in consultations with gastroenterologists. The top concerns discussed in this specialty include liver disease gastroesophageal reflux, acidity, and gastroenteritis. Overall, women's consultations across specialties grew by 29 per cent from 2019 to 2023, according to Practo.

“We are thrilled to see women taking charge of their well-being through early detection and prevention” Sohini Sengupta, Medical Laboratory Director at Redcliffe Labs.