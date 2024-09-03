Business Standard
Coal India, Aster CMI Hospital partner to provide bone marrow transplants

As part of the understanding, Coal India has committed to providing upto Rs 3 crore to treat thalassaemia and aplastic anaemia patients for a period of three years

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

Coal India Limited has partnered with Bengaluru-based Aster CMI Hospital to provide life-saving bone marrow transplants for children with thalassaemia and aplastic anaemia conditions, the hospital said on Monday.
The initiative, supported by the Health Ministry of India, allows Coal India Limited's Corporate Social Responsibility project to financially assist with bone marrow transplant treatments for these life-threatening conditions, said Vinay Ranjan, Director of Coal India Limited in a press release.
"By combining our resources and expertise, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of children born with these rare, life-threatening conditions," he said.
As part of the understanding, Coal India has committed to providing upto Rs 3 crore to treat thalassaemia and aplastic anaemia patients for a period of three years. This funding will enable us to provide medical assistance to approximately 300 patients and Aster CMI Hospital is empanelled for this project, said Dr S P Somashekhar, Lead Consultant (Surgical & Gynaecological Oncology) & Robotic Surgeon, Aster CMI Hospital.
"Thalassemia and aplastic anaemia are life-threatening conditions where the bone marrow fails. Without treatment, most patient's lifespan will decrease drastically, in a few instances, even less than a year. This tie-up will enable us to offer curative BMT treatment to many more children with these conditions so that they can lead a normal fulfilling life they deserve," said Dr Stalin Ramprakash, Senior Consultant of Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplant, Aster CMI Hospital.

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

