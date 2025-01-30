Covid's quiet fade: Nearly 3 deaths per month still being reported

More than one person a day is detected with Covid, even as the fifth year of the pandemic in India draws to a close.

India’s first case was detected on January 30 in Kerala, involving a medical student who had returned from China. This number peaked with 414,188 daily cases on May 7, 2021. The numbers have broadly declined despite new variants emerging since. There was one more spike during the Omicron variant, which saw peak daily new cases reach nearly 350,000 in January 2022. Since then, there has largely been a declining trend. The datashows that there