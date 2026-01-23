India's mental health care workforce must quadruple to meet needs

After a gap of nine years, the government launched the National Mental Health Survey 2 to assess mental health issues, covering a broader scope than the first survey (2015-16). India has 0.75 psychiatrists per 100,000 people, the survey found. That is less than the world average of 1.3 and numbers in emerging economies Brazil, China and Russia but ahead of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends at least three psychiatrists per 100,000 people. A 2023 report of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare said that India had about 9,000 working psychiatrists, meaning that meeting the WHO’s benchmark would require 36,000 more. Even if 1,000 psychiatrists enter the workforce annually, the report estimated that it would take some 27 years to reach the benchmark, assuming there is no attrition.
The problem is part of a wider shortage of medical professionals but it is acute in psychiatry. India has 0.79 doctors per 1,000 people: Less than half the world average of 1.7 and significantly less than most middle- and high-income countries. While this broader limitation affects overall health care access, the psychiatrist shortfall compounds challenges in early diagnosis, treatment continuity and crisis intervention.
India’s suicide numbers have increased over the past decade, rising from around 135,000 cases in 2018 to more than 171,000 in 2023. When India was battling the coronavirus, suicide cases jumped by about 10 per cent in 2020 and continued to rise in 2021, underscoring how prolonged stress, economic disruption and social isolation can amplify mental health risks in times of crisis.
Changing public opinion may lead to greater demand for mental health care. A 2021 study by the LiveLoveLaugh Foundation found a marked improvement in awareness and acceptance compared to 2018. More respondents were willing to seek or support treatment and they recognised that people needing help can take on responsibilities.