Business Standard
Home / Health / Nestle's baby products compliant with added sugar regulations: Nadda

Nestle's baby products compliant with added sugar regulations: Nadda

The limits specified for sugars in infant food products in the Regulations is at par with the global standards, namely Codex Alimentarius Commission, which takes into account the recommendation

Nestle

Nestle (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Added sugar per serving was found to be in compliance with the provisions under Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations, 2020 in baby product of Nestle, Union Health Minister J P Nadda told Lok Sabha on Friday.

The Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations 2020 prescribes the standards for different categories of infant food and formulae, Nadda said responding to a question.

The limits specified for sugars in infant food products in the Regulations is at par with the global standards, namely Codex Alimentarius Commission, which takes into account the recommendation of World Health Organization (WHO) while setting food standards.

 

On the basis of media report, suo moto cognisance was taken by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) about a report by the Swiss NGO regarding added sugar in wheat-based baby product.

Inspections were conducted on April 29 and 30 at manufacturing sites engaged in production of the infant food product in the country.

Based on scrutiny of the product, added sugar per serving was found to be in compliance with the provisions under Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations, 2020, Nadda said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

JP Nadda, Nadda

Cong does not believe in democracy, trying to bring in 'anarchy': Nadda

JP Nadda, Nadda

Rahul Gandhi doing mimicry in Parliament premises is immature: JP Nadda

JP Nadda, Nadda

ICMR study concluded Covid vaccine didn't increase death risk: Nadda to RS

JP Nadda, Nadda

Nadda says Cong has links with George Soros; Oppn demands answers on Adani

Narendra Modi, modi

Fighting TB in multi-pronged manner with new drugs, use of tech: PM Modi

Topics : Jagat Prakash Nadda FMCG Nestle India Food Safety and Standards Regulation bill FSSAI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon