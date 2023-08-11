Confirmation

Only 25% of semi-rural, rural population has health facilities within reach

The report indicated that an Indian household spent 15-20 per cent of their yearly income on medical expenses, while 23 per cent relied on informal loans

rural income, employment, rural employment

According to the release, 52 per cent of respondents had a pharmacy within 5 km radius of their residence

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 6:55 PM IST
A survey stated that only 25 per cent of the semi-rural and rural population in India have access to modern healthcare within their localities. The study titled Bharat Health Index (BHI) 2023, was conducted by PayNearby.

The survey, which was based on responses from over 10,000 retailers across semi-rural and rural India over a month, reported that the accessibility index saw a significant dip as one moved from urban to rural India, with only 10 per cent of the rural respondents getting access to healthcare within a 10 km radius.

According to the press release, only 15 per cent of the respondents had a doctor's clinic or healthcare facility within a 5-km radius. In comparison, 25 per cent had access to general physicians in their area, and 92 per cent lacked specialised doctors.

The press release stated that 90 per cent of the respondents had to travel to a different location for specialised treatment; five per cent reported losing a loved one due to the unavailability of specialist doctors.

According to the release, 52 per cent of respondents had a pharmacy within 5 km radius of their residence.

The survey highlighted that 47 per cent of the respondents had a thermometer at home, while only seven per cent had instruments to check blood pressure and blood sugar.

The report indicated that an average Indian household spent 15-20 per cent of their yearly income on medical expenses, while 23 per cent relied on informal loans or borrowing for hospital expenses, and six per cent resorted to selling assets to pay off their medical bills.

The survey highlighted the low insurance awareness among Indians. Around 55 per cent of the respondents had never heard of insurance.

Anand Kumar Bajaj, managing director and chief executive officer, PayNearby said, "Over 70 per cent of India resides in rural and semi-rural regions. More than 80 per cent of doctors, 75 per cent of dispensaries, 60 per cent of hospitals are concentrated in urban India, leaving out marginalised population to fend for themselves."

He added that reliable teleconsultation platforms and easy-to-use online pharmacy modules could significantly contribute.

Jayatri Dasgupta, chief marketing officer, PayNearby, said, "As India celebrates its 76th Independence Day, an important yardstick to measure the nation's health is to understand the state of health infrastructure and awareness among the country's last mile. Affordable and accessible healthcare is pivotal for a country's progress."

Jayatri added that the survey highlights the need for more trained medical professionals in rural areas, a better financial support system for medical expenses, accelerated insurance penetration, and the strategic use of technology for distribution breakthroughs.
First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 6:55 PM IST

