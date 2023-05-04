Over 1,300 samples of Omicron sub-variant XBB2.3 found in India: INSACOG

More than 1,300 samples of Omicron sub-variant XBB2.3 have been detected in India, while XBB.1.16 has become the dominant strain in the country, according to INSACOG data.

The samples of XBB2.3 have been found across 24 states and union territories. At 307, the highest number of samples was found in Gujarat, followed by 183 in Delhi, 178 in Karnataka and 164 in Maharashtra, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) data stated.

XBB1.16 sub-variant has been found in 91.7 per cent of samples in central India, 100 per cent in northeast India, 52.8 per cent in north India, 50 per cent in east India, 75 per cent in south India and 67.1 per cent in west India, it showed.

XBB.2.3 seems to be growing across the world, with the earliest samples found in mid-December in Karnataka and Delaware in the US. So, the origin is somewhat unclear, a senior scientist said.

Also, the domination of the XBB recombinant variant and its sub-lineages is almost complete in India, with XBB1.16 becoming the dominant strain in most of the country, he said.

Also Read Coronavirus XBB.1.5 variant cases rise to 26 in India: INSACOG data Five cases of Covid's XBB.1.5 variant found in India, says INSACOG 436 cases of XBB1.16.1 mutated sub-variant found in India, INSACOG reports Omicron variant still infected those with early Covid-19 cases, shows study New variant of Covid-19's Omicron detected in Nepal: Health Ministry Zydus Lifesciences gets final approval from USFDA to manufacture ulcer drug India's contribution to global clinical trials at 4% during 2010-22: Study Max Healthcare Institute moves Bombay HC against Quality Care, Evercare Loneliness poses health risks as deadly as daily smoking: US surgeon World Asthma Day 2023: History, importance, theme, Celebration, Facts