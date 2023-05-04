close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Over 1,300 samples of Omicron sub-variant XBB2.3 found in India: INSACOG

More than 1,300 samples of Omicron sub-variant XBB2.3 have been detected in India, while XBB.1.16 has become the dominant strain in the country, according to INSACOG data

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Omicron

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 5:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

More than 1,300 samples of Omicron sub-variant XBB2.3 have been detected in India, while XBB.1.16 has become the dominant strain in the country, according to INSACOG data.

The samples of XBB2.3 have been found across 24 states and union territories. At 307, the highest number of samples was found in Gujarat, followed by 183 in Delhi, 178 in Karnataka and 164 in Maharashtra, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) data stated.

XBB1.16 sub-variant has been found in 91.7 per cent of samples in central India, 100 per cent in northeast India, 52.8 per cent in north India, 50 per cent in east India, 75 per cent in south India and 67.1 per cent in west India, it showed.

XBB.2.3 seems to be growing across the world, with the earliest samples found in mid-December in Karnataka and Delaware in the US. So, the origin is somewhat unclear, a senior scientist said.

Also, the domination of the XBB recombinant variant and its sub-lineages is almost complete in India, with XBB1.16 becoming the dominant strain in most of the country, he said.

Also Read

Coronavirus XBB.1.5 variant cases rise to 26 in India: INSACOG data

Five cases of Covid's XBB.1.5 variant found in India, says INSACOG

436 cases of XBB1.16.1 mutated sub-variant found in India, INSACOG reports

Omicron variant still infected those with early Covid-19 cases, shows study

New variant of Covid-19's Omicron detected in Nepal: Health Ministry

Zydus Lifesciences gets final approval from USFDA to manufacture ulcer drug

India's contribution to global clinical trials at 4% during 2010-22: Study

Max Healthcare Institute moves Bombay HC against Quality Care, Evercare

Loneliness poses health risks as deadly as daily smoking: US surgeon

World Asthma Day 2023: History, importance, theme, Celebration, Facts

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus Omicron

First Published: May 04 2023 | 7:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Over 1,300 samples of Omicron sub-variant XBB2.3 found in India: INSACOG

Omicron
1 min read

APSEZ cargo handling rises 13% in April YoY, credits improved infra

Govt plans to remove minimum alternate tax on SEZs, boost exports
2 min read

India amends power policy draft to halt new coal-fired capacity: Reports

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Cyclonic circulation over north Tamil Nadu now shifts to coastal part: IMD

Photo: ANI/Twitter
2 min read

Zydus Lifesciences gets final approval from USFDA to manufacture ulcer drug

Cadila Healthcare changes name to Zydus Lifesciences Limited
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

US Fed decides unanimously to hike key benchmark rates by 25 bps

US Fed Reserve, Fed Reserve
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Time to book profit now; buy when Nifty hits 16,000: BofA Securities

Nifty50, nifty
4 min read

Pratt & Whitney's engine woes cost Go Air 47 years worth of flying time

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Indian-origin Ajay Banga confirmed as next president of World Bank

Banga, Ajay Banga
3 min read

Stocks to Watch: Titan, Tata Chem, Adani Group, RIL, Petronet, Apollo Micro

BSE500 headline P/E declines, but value of most companies rises
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon