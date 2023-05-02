World Asthma Day 2023: History, importance, theme, Celebration, Facts



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), asthma is a chronic condition that affects both children and adults. This condition causes irritation and tightening of the muscles around the little airways in the lungs, prompting narrow air passages. As a result, individuals may experience chest tightness, wheezing, shortness of breath, and coughing. World Asthma Day is a worldwide celebration that takes place every year on the first Tuesday of May. Its goal is to raise awareness of asthma and educate the public about the long-term condition and its treatment.

World Asthma Day 2023: Theme Building on the previous year's theme, "Closing Gaps in Asthma Care," and the 2019 theme, "STOP for Asthma," the theme for World Asthma Day 2023 is "Asthma Care for All." The Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) has been organizing World Asthma Day every year since 1993. Its goal is to improve patient care and raise global awareness of asthma. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that asthma is often ignored and not treated enough, especially in countries with low or middle incomes. Asthma cannot be cured, but inhaled medications can effectively manage it, allowing asthmatics to live normal, active lives.

World Asthma Day 2023: Important Facts • Around 339 million people worldwide suffer from asthma, which is considered on the rise. World Asthma Day is observed globally through a variety of activities and events, including health camps, awareness campaigns, seminars, workshops, and social media promotions. The goal is to inform people about asthma, its symptoms, and treatment and prevention strategies.

• Although asthma can affect people of any age, children are more likely to develop it than adults.

• Various factors, including allergens, exercise, respiratory infections, and air pollution, can trigger asthma attacks.

• Asthma treatment normally includes drugs like bronchodilators and corticosteroids, and way-of-life changes to lessen triggers.