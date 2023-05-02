close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

World Asthma Day 2023: History, importance, theme, Celebration, Facts

As we mark World Asthma Day in 2023, it's crucial to know that asthma is a common non-transferable illness that influences people around the world

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
World Asthma Day 2023

World Asthma Day 2023

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 10:23 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

World Asthma Day is a worldwide celebration that takes place every year on the first Tuesday of May. Its goal is to raise awareness of asthma and educate the public about the long-term condition and its treatment.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), asthma is a chronic condition that affects both children and adults. This condition causes irritation and tightening of the muscles around the little airways in the lungs, prompting narrow air passages. As a result, individuals may experience chest tightness, wheezing, shortness of breath, and coughing. 




World Asthma Day 2023: History & Importance

The Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) has been organizing World Asthma Day every year since 1993. Its goal is to improve patient care and raise global awareness of asthma. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that asthma is often ignored and not treated enough, especially in countries with low or middle incomes. Asthma cannot be cured, but inhaled medications can effectively manage it, allowing asthmatics to live normal, active lives.



World Asthma Day 2023: Theme

Building on the previous year's theme, "Closing Gaps in Asthma Care," and the 2019 theme, "STOP for Asthma," the theme for World Asthma Day 2023 is "Asthma Care for All."



World Asthma Day 2023: Celebration

World Asthma Day is observed globally through a variety of activities and events, including health camps, awareness campaigns, seminars, workshops, and social media promotions. The goal is to inform people about asthma, its symptoms, and treatment and prevention strategies.


World Asthma Day 2023: Important Facts

    • Around 339 million people worldwide suffer from asthma, which is considered on the rise.

Also Read

Lenovo Yoga 9i review: Premium 2-in-1 laptop powered by Intel Core i7-1360P

World TB Day: PM Modi launches initiatives to eliminate disease by 2025

BIS framing standards for yoga equipment amid rising yoga popularity

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf

International Labour Day: Celebrations, history, and all you need to know

Delhi sees 259 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours

Covid infection raised risk of facial paralysis more than vax: Report

Safety net: Covid-19 cases up, check if policy covers at-home care

Out-of-pocket expenditure in health sector sees 16% decline in 2020: Report

Out-of-pocket health spend share falls, govt expenditure rises: NHA

      
    • Although asthma can affect people of any age, children are more likely to develop it than adults.
      
    • Various factors, including allergens, exercise, respiratory infections, and air pollution, can trigger asthma attacks.
      
    • Asthma treatment normally includes drugs like bronchodilators and corticosteroids, and way-of-life changes to lessen triggers.
      
    • For managing asthma attacks, having an asthma action plan is essential.

Topics : Asthma asthma risk Asthma medicine

First Published: May 02 2023 | 10:57 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Morgan Stanley may slash 3,000 jobs in second job cut round: Report

Morgan Stanley
2 min read

Several Twitter users logged out from desktop accounts globally due to bug

Twitter
2 min read

USFDA puts partial clinical hold on Sun Pharma's dermatological drug

Sun Pharma
2 min read

China tweaks its military rules; focus on veterans, intelligence warfare

China Flag
2 min read

Swiggy shuts premium grocery delivery service 'Handpicked' in Bengaluru

Swiggy
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Record GST collection in April is 'great news' for economy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses nation on 76th Independence Day at Red Fort. (PTI Photo)
1 min read

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited receives the status of Navratna from Centre

Indian Railways deemed to cancel up to 170 trains on August 11.
2 min read

Govt cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,100/tonne from Rs 6,400

petrol pump
1 min read

EdTech startup Byju's seeks to reassure workers after office raid

Byju Raveendran
2 min read

Stocks to Watch Today: Adani Group, UltraTech, Auto, Sugar, ONGC, Blue Star

shares
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon