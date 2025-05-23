Friday, May 23, 2025 | 08:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Private hospitals reinforce Covid-19 readiness amid mild case uptick

Private hospitals reinforce Covid-19 readiness amid mild case uptick

Hospitals across India reinstate early-pandemic protocols and bolster isolation facilities as active COVID cases rise, though most remain mild and manageable

While most cases are being managed through home isolation as per national guidelines, hospitals are preparing to scale up capacity if needed, including earmarking oxygen-supported beds

Anjali Singh Mumbai
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

Even as India witnesses a mild uptick in Covid-19 cases, private hospitals across the country are proactively stepping up their preparedness, echoing early pandemic-era caution.
 
As of 19 May, India reported 257 active Covid-19 cases — an increase of 164 cases in just one week — prompting hospitals to ramp up surveillance and reintroduce precautionary protocols.
 
Though the Centre has not issued any fresh guidelines, the Union Health Ministry is closely monitoring the situation and maintains that it remains under control. Most cases are mild and do not require hospitalisation. Nevertheless, several hospitals have initiated pre-emptive measures to ensure readiness
