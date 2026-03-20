Cheap weight-loss buzz, costly risks: Doctors warn against misuse

Clinicians say the anticipated price drop has significantly widened interest in the therapy, a trend further amplified by social media chatter and influencer-led promotion.

“There is proper clinical criteria for prescribing this drug, and it is not meant for cosmetic weight loss,” said Rajiv Kovil, a senior doctor from Mumbai, noting that patients without diabetes must meet defined BMI thresholds along with obesity-related conditions to qualify. He added that reducing the therapy to a “weight-loss shortcut” trivialises its broader role as a disease-modifying treatment with benefits across cardiovascular, liver, and metabolic health.

Doctors on the ground say they are increasingly having to turn away patients who do not medically qualify. Aparna Govil Bhasker said her practice has seen a rise in queries from individuals who are already within a healthy weight range but want to lose more. “This is not something you pick up after seeing it on Instagram or hearing a celebrity talk about it. It has specific indications and potential side effects, some of them serious,” she said, warning that unsupervised use could lead to adverse outcomes and unpredictable long-term effects.

Medical experts caution that beyond physical risks, the trend also reflects deeper psychological concerns. The growing demand from individuals aiming for extreme or medically unhealthy weight targets points to body image issues that often go unaddressed. “Why would someone want to become underweight? That itself signals an underlying problem,” Bhasker noted.

The concern is compounded by ease of access and weak enforcement. While the therapy is prescription-based, doctors warn that patients may still find ways to procure it without adequate supervision. “When affordability increases, access expands beyond the intended patient pool, raising the risk of misuse,” Kovil said. He emphasised the need for tighter regulation, including ensuring prescriptions clearly state medical indications and dosage controls are strictly followed.

Experts also flagged the risk of supply distortion, where rising off-label demand could potentially limit availability for patients who genuinely need the therapy. At the same time, inappropriate dosing, often driven by misinformation online, could lead to complications ranging from gastrointestinal issues to more serious conditions such as gallbladder disease or metabolic disturbances.

Meanwhile, the broader market is expected to expand significantly with the entry of generics. Sukhvinder Singh Saggu, another doctor, said increased affordability will improve access for eligible patients and likely drive higher prescription rates among physicians. However, he stressed that treatment decisions will continue to hinge on efficacy, safety, and clinical need, even as price competition intensifies.