Silver lining: How technology is changing the landscape of elder care

As India’s population ages, elder care is becoming an urgent priority, both for families and the healthcare industry. This has spawned new businesses: Startups that are developing innovative tech-driven solutions that help manage elder care remotely, especially for families living far from their ageing parents.

One such example is Dozee, a healthtech firm that offers AI-powered, contactless remote patient monitoring and an early warning system. The Bengaluru-based firm recently unveiled Shravan, a system that enables families living away from their elderly parents to monitor their vital health metrics like heart rate, blood pressure, and sleep patterns. This health data is