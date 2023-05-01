close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

International Labour Day: Celebrations, history, and all you need to know

Labour Day celebrations are associated with socialist political movements around the world that demand equity in the workplace

BS Web Team New Delhi
Labour

Labours' day (representative image)

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 10:34 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

May 1 is celebrated as a public holiday around the world to celebrate the contributions of workers on the International Labour Day. The day celebrates the struggles of workers around the world to create a workplace that recognises the dignity of labour.
It is also referred to as the eight-hour day movement, which was a struggle that demanded eight hours for work, eight hours for recreation, and eight hours for rest. Labour Day celebrations are associated with socialist political movements around the world that demand equity in the workplace.

The first Labour Day celebrations
The first Labour Day was celebrated on May 1, 1889 as the International Workers Day. The celebrations were declared by an international federation of trade unions and socialist groups to commemorate the Haymarket Riot in Chicago.

The riots are also known as the Haymarket Affair, which occurred in 1886. The riot started as a peaceful march that demanded an eight-hour workday but later turned into a violent clash between the protesters and the police forces.
Different names, same meaning

Also Read

Top CEOs got an average hike of 9% in 2022, workers' wages fell 3%: Oxfam

'Historical' changes: Here is what the NCERT has dropped from text books

Fifa World Cup Day 10: England win 3-0, USA squeeze IRN to head to last 16

82% of Indian gamers want mythology theme; women play more than men: Study

Pi Day 2023: Understanding the connection between March 14 and mathematics

Centre blocks 14 apps in J-K used by terrorists to receive messages: Report

India logs 4,282 new Covid-19 cases, active infections down by over 1,750

Listen to 'Mann ki Baat' of protesting women wrestlers: Kapil Sibal to PM

India emerging as key aviation market, air travel grows: IATA report

Top CEOs got an average hike of 9% in 2022, workers' wages fell 3%: Oxfam


While May 1 is celebrated around the world to signify the achievements of workers, in some countries, it is celebrated on a different date, often one that is linked with the labour movement in that particular country. For example, Bangladesh celebrates April 24 as Labour safety day in memory of workers that died in Rana Plaza building collapse. It also celebrates May 1 as Labours' Day.
In most countries, labour is synonymous with International Workers Day. In Japan, for instance, Labour Day is officially celebrated with Thanksgiving on 23 November as Labour Thanksgiving Day.

Whereas in China, May 1 is a statutory holiday. It is celebrated with a three-day holiday and is often complemented with an extra time off.
May Day and MayDay

It is important not to confuse May Day with Mayday. While the former marks the celebration of the struggle of the working class around the world, the latter refers to a distress call. Mayday is an emergency "procedure word" used by aviators, mariners, firefighters, and police forces.
History of May Day

Historically, May Day was celebrated as a rural festival to celebrate the return of spring in Europe. This was linked with agricultural rituals and was primarily celebrated by the Greeks and the Romans. However, in the 20th century, traditional May Day celebrations declined and were replaced with international holiday to honour workers.
Topics : Labour Day international labour day Paris May Day protests Worker rights Socialism BS Web Reports Labour laws

First Published: May 01 2023 | 10:38 AM IST

Latest News

View More

International Labour Day: Celebrations, history, and all you need to know

Labour
2 min read

President Biden roasted Fox News, CNN at Correspondents Association Dinner

Joe Biden, US President
3 min read

G7 biz group endorses India's G20 theme 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'

India's G20 theme
4 min read

IEA, Opec's unhappy marriage face facts on future of oil, energy transition

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Listen to 'Mann ki Baat' of protesting women wrestlers: Kapil Sibal to PM

Wrestlers protest at Jantar Mantar
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Dubai-Delhi flight fiasco: DGCA issues show cause notices to Air India CEO

Campbell Wilson, CEO, Air India
2 min read

At least 11 dead after gas leak in Punjab's Ludhiana, says police

Ludhiana gas leak
4 min read

India, Russia explore using RuPay and Mir cards for easy payments

photo
3 min read

FPIs infuse Rs 11,630 cr in equities in April on reasonable valuation

fpi
3 min read

Hospitality industry flocks to Ayodhya as religious tourism gains momentum

The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday.
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon