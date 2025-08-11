Monday, August 11, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Zydus gets USFDA approval for a high blood pressure to treat angina

Zydus gets USFDA approval for a high blood pressure to treat angina

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for Diltiazem Hydrochloride tablets in strengths of 30 mg, 60 mg, 90 mg, and 120 mg, the drug maker said in a statement

silent heart attack

Diltiazem Hydrochloride Tablets are indicated for the management of chronic stable angina and angina due to coronary artery spasm. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zydus Lifesciences on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a drug used to treat angina and high blood pressure.

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Diltiazem Hydrochloride tablets in strengths of 30 mg, 60 mg, 90 mg, and 120 mg, the drug maker said in a statement. 

Diltiazem Hydrochloride Tablets are indicated for the management of chronic stable angina and angina due to coronary artery spasm.

It belongs to a class of drugs called calcium-channel blockers. Diltiazem works by relaxing blood vessels, which reduces the workload on the heart and increases blood and oxygen supply to the heart muscle. 

 

The company said Diltiazem Hydrochloride Tablets will be produced at Zydus Lifesciences' Baddi plant in Himachal Pradesh.

As per IQVIA MAT June 2025 data, Diltiazem Hydrochloride Tablets had annual sales of $13.9 million in the US.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ChatGPT

ChatGPT salt swap advice lands man in hospital with bromide poisoning

Representative Image by rawpixel.com on Freepik

Prioritise women, close kin of deceased donors for organ transplant: Govt

Fit India Sundays on Cycle

Fit India Sundays on Cycle: What is it, how to locate and register?

Diabetes

Inflammation control in diabetics may cure depression, methods vary: Study

IVF process

What happens during an IVF cycle? Step-by-step guide to fertility treatment

Topics : Zydus Lifesciences USFDA high blood pressure chronic pain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon