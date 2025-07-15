Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 06:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for its painkiller Celecoxib capsules

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for its painkiller Celecoxib capsules

The company said that the medicine is used to treat pain or inflammation caused by many conditions such as arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and menstrual pain

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday closed at ₹967.15, down ₹1.35 or 0.14 per cent on the BSE | Photo: X@ZydusUniverse

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday announced that it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its painkiller medicine capsule named Celebrex (Celecoxib capsules).
 
The company said that the medicine is used to treat pain or inflammation caused by many conditions such as arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and menstrual pain, along with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis in children who are at least 2 years old. The capsules will be produced at Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, Ahmedabad.
 
Celecoxib capsules had sales of $122.6 million in the US in the 12-month period ending May 2025. 
The company also noted that it now has 428 approvals out of 492 filed applications since the commencement of the filing process in FY2003–04. 
 

Also Read

patient, cancer, hospital, chemo

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic cancer treatment injection

Aurobindo Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma logo

Aurobindo Pharma recalls over 4,600 bottles of painkiller in US market

pharma, drugs, medicine

US FDA to fast-track drug reviews for firms backing national priorities

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma's Halol plant gets 8 USFDA observations post inspection

Lupin Pharma

Lupin signs licensing deal with SteinCares for ranibizumab in LatAm

 
The clearance is important as earlier this year, the company came under scrutiny following surveillance inspections at its Gujarat facility by the USFDA. Later, the company said in a regulatory filing to NSE that “the inspection concluded with six observations and none of them were related to data integrity."
 
The company reported in May that its consolidated net profit slipped about 1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,171 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25); however, revenue soared 18 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,527.9 crore.
 
The company is yet to file its earnings report for the first quarter of FY26.
 
Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday closed at ₹967.15, down ₹1.35 or 0.14 per cent on the BSE.
 

More From This Section

PremiumSajjan Jindal, SAIC Motor, JSW Group, Mumbai

JSW Infra likely to consider QIP, FPO to dilute promoters' stake

Gail India

Gail signs 10-year deal with Vitol to import 1 million tonnes LNG from 2026

Dixon Technologies, phone circuit, phone

Dixon Technologies inks deal to acquire 51% stake in Q Tech India

Laurent GardinierLaurent Gardinier

Relais & Châteaux adds Jaipur's Sarvato, eyes growth in new states

MTNL, telecom

MTNL defaults on ₹8,585 crore loans from seven public sector banks

Topics : USFDA painkiller Zydus Lifesciences Pharma industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon