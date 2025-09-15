Monday, September 15, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Canada visa fraud: IRCC warns Indians about fake agents and forged visas

Canada cautions applicants about scams, cash-only deals, and fake documents as Indian police probe forged visas and Canada uncovers online fraud networks

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

Applying for a Canadian visa? You may need to watch out for fraud. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has urged applicants to be cautious after spotting fresh scams.
 
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), IRCC listed the most common warning signs.
 
What IRCC says to watch for
 
1. Someone pretending to be from IRCC on social media asking for personal details
2. Demands for cash-only payments with no receipt and “guaranteed” approval

3. Requests for visa fee payments by email, phone or bank transfer
4. Recruiters issuing visa documents riddled with errors or mistakes
 
Gujarat case of forged visa
 
 
The warning came just weeks after a 22-year-old man from Ambaliyasan in Mehsana district was deported from Dubai for allegedly travelling on a forged Canadian visa.
 
He was detained at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad last month after the airline alerted immigration authorities. According to the FIR filed by the airport police, two other men were also booked for allegedly providing him with the fake document.
 
Airline officials confirmed in an email to the Bureau of Immigration that his deportation was linked to Canadian visa forgery.
 
Fake visa industry exposed
 
Earlier this month, Canada’s National Post reported on a vast online industry selling fraudulent visas and human smuggling services. According to the Investigative Journalism Bureau (IJB), the networks openly promote their activities on social media.
 
Two types of services dominate:
 
< Human smuggling across the Canada-United States border in both directions
< Selling forged or falsely obtained Canadian visas at prices between $25,000 and $40,000
 
Reporters examined multiple ads showing Indian passports with Canadian visas stamped inside. In one video, around 25 passports were displayed with the caption: “Canada business visa, sure shot guaranteed. No advance, no embassy fees, no ticket charges, all payment on reach.”
 
Some ads also promised entry by air directly from India with fake documents, often claiming business visas could be arranged within 15 days.
 
Indian law on overseas recruitment
 
Deepika Kumari, partner at King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys, told Business Standard that Indian law already sets clear rules.
 
“Under Indian laws, it is only agents who are registered with the Ministry of External Affairs under the Emigration Act, 1983, who are authorised to provide overseas placement services,” said Kumari.
 
She added, “Engaging in such fraudulent immigration schemes can attract criminal liability under Section 316 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (cheating), while human trafficking-related offences may invoke stringent provisions under Sections 359 and 360 of the BNS, 2023.”
 
How to check registered agents
 
The Ministry of External Affairs urges applicants to verify any recruiter before making commitments. The eMigrate portal provides a daily updated list of authorised agents.
 
Steps to check include:
 
Go to www.emigrate.gov.in
Click on the 'Recruiting Agents' tab
Select 'List of Active RA'

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

