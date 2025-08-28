Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 08:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Dinesh K Patnaik appointed India's new high commissioner to Canada

Dinesh K Patnaik appointed India's new high commissioner to Canada

Senior IFS officer Dinesh K Patnaik has been appointed India's high commissioner to Canada as both countries move to reset relations after years of tension over the Nijjar row

Indian Ambassador to Spain, Dinesh K Patnaik speaks to the media on the increase in the Indian exports to Spain in the last few years, in Cartagena on Wednesday.

Patnaik, a 1990-batch IFS officer, is currently serving as India’s ambassador to Spain. “He is expected to take up the assignment shortly,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a brief statement.

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Dinesh K Patnaik was on Thursday appointed India’s new high commissioner to Canada in an effort by New Delhi and Ottawa to reset ties.
 
On June 18, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, in Canada’s Alberta province, Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Mike Carney had agreed to take “calibrated” and “constructive” steps to reset relations and restore “stability.” They decided to resume talks on an interim trade agreement after a nearly two-year pause and designate new high commissioners to each other’s capitals to “rebuild trust” and “bring momentum” to the relationship.
 
 
It was Modi’s first in-person interaction with the Canadian prime minister, who assumed office following recent general elections in that country.
 
India–Canada ties had plummeted to an all-time low after a diplomatic spat over the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023. Then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had alleged a potential Indian link to the incident. In October last year, India recalled its high commissioner and five other diplomats after Canadian authorities suggested they were connected to the Nijjar case. India also expelled an equal number of Canadian diplomats.
 
Patnaik, a 1990-batch IFS officer, is currently serving as India’s ambassador to Spain. “He is expected to take up the assignment shortly,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a brief statement.

More From This Section

Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Sitharaman meets Qatar trade minister to strengthen bilateral trade

US economic advisor Kevin Hassett

'If India doesn't budge, neither will Trump,' says US economic advisor

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier

2 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J&K's Gurez sector

CDS General Anil Chauhan delivers a keynote address themed ‘Impact of Technology on Warfare', at the Army War College in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday | Photo: PTI

Mission Sudarshan Chakra requires colossal integration of capabilities: CDS

(From left) Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi during the RAN Samwad, at Army War College, in MP, on Wednesday | Photo: PTI

Dissonance over theatrisation; forces to take call in national interest

Topics : Canada bilateral ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickWho is Sheikha MahraDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon