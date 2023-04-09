Third round of bidding soon for 1,000-acre Noida Film City project



The proposed Rs 10,000 crore project in Greater Noida has twice failed to attract bidders ostensibly due to the massive investment requirement and prohibitive bidding terms. Noida Film City, the ambitious 1,000-acre project conceived by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, will get another chance to see the light of day, with a third round of global bidding expected soon.



Though the Yogi 2.0 government revised the bidding terms last year for the second round of tendering, the project failed to enthuse prospective bidders with the final deadline of March 31--which was interestingly extended several times--drawing a naught. Noida Film City was envisioned to rival the Mumbai Film industry by providing a one-stop world-class filmmaking ecosystem along with modern air and road connectivity.



Following the bidding fiasco, the state government is now looking to provide more incentives and possibly tweak the contract terms, dividing the project into 2-3 phases and floating separate bids. This would considerably pare the investment basket, allowing more private parties to bid. The first round of global bidding was floated by nodal agency Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) in November 2021. It attracted a single bidder against the minimum mandate of three private bidders.

“The chief minister (Yogi) wants to develop a Film City that would provide the entire value chain of filmmaking services and infrastructure at one place,” he said, adding that the state government is expected to decide on the new model to be adopted to kickstart the project. Meanwhile, Jewar Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Dhirendra Singh, told Business Standard that the authority owned nearly 70 per cent of the required land and the rest would be acquired from farmers.



“K C Bokadia had come in connection with the Film City project. I had also met along with Madhur Bhandarkar and other filmmakers in Mumbai. The state government will take a call on giving more incentives in this regard,” Singh said, adding that the strategic location of the project makes it enviable for filmmakers. According to reports, noted filmmaker K C Bokadia has also sought 250 acres of land to develop a portion of the Noida Film City with an initial investment of Rs 500 crore. He met YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh and visited the site of the proposed Film City in Sector 21, which falls in the vicinity of the Yamuna Expressway.



Moreover, the government is aware of the popularity of OTT and media streaming platforms. Therefore, a high capacity data centre along with pre-production and the post-production infrastructure, processing labs, VFX and digital technology of international level will be set up in the Film City. In September 2020, the Yogi government 1.0 had announced plans to develop a state-of-art Noida Film City spanning 1,000 acres in the National Capital Region (NCR). The site is an hour away from New Delhi and is close to Jewar International Airport, which is now under construction.



A subsidy of 25 per cent, capped at Rs 50 lakh, would be given for setting up studios/labs in the state. If studios/labs are set up in the relatively backward areas of Purvanchal, Vindhyachal and Bundelkhand regions, the subsidy would be 35 per cent, with a ceiling of Rs 50 lakh. Meanwhile, this February, the Yogi cabinet had approved the new UP Film Policy 2023 whose provisions apply to films made in the proposed Noida Film City as well. The new policy promises a 50 per cent subsidy on the cost of films made in local dialects of Awadhi, Braj, Bundeli or Bhojpuri. For films in English, Hindi or other languages, the subsidy will be 25 per cent.

For films logging at least half of shoot days in UP, the subsidy would be to a maximum of Rs 1 crore.