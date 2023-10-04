100 students of PE institute in MP fall sick; food poisoning suspected

Nearly 100 students of a government-run physical education institute in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior were rushed to a hospital after suffering from suspected food poisoning, officials said on Wednesday.

The students had consumed a paneer (cottage cheese) dish, they said, adding that food at the mess (of the institute) was being examined.

Around 100 students of the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education were on Tuesday brought to the government-run Jayarogya Hospital, its superintendent RKS Dhakad said.

They fell ill possibly due to food poisoning, he said.

"They had eaten paneer sabji which might have resulted in the food poisoning," he said.

Some of them are seriously ill, but the situation is under control, the official said.

The institute's registrar, Amit Yadav, said some students fell ill on Tuesday and it was suspected that they suffered from viral fever.

However, a medical examination found infection and by Tuesday evening, nearly 100 students fell ill, he said.

Yadav said nearly 70 of the students are doing well after undergoing medication, while all the students are under medical observation and none of them is serious.

The food consumed by students in the mess is being examined, he said.