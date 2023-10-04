India shines brighter than ever: PM on best ever medal haul in Asian Games

India shines brighter than ever before at the Asian Games, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as the country recorded its best ever haul of 71 medals at the Hangzhou edition of the Games.

The prime minister described the feat as a proud moment for the entire nation.

"India shines brighter than ever before at the Asian Games! With 71 medals, we are celebrating our best-ever medal tally, a testament to the unparalleled dedication, grit and sporting spirit of our athletes," he said in a post on X.

"Every medal highlights a life journey of hard work and passion. A proud moment for the entire nation. Congrats to our athletes," he added.

The Indian contingent in Hangzhou on Wednesday registered its best ever medal haul at the Asian Games by going past the previous edition's tally of 70.

India's previous best came at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang when the country's athletes returned with 70 medals, including 16 gold, 23 silver and 31 bronze.

