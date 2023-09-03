112 roads including National Highway blocked due to rainfall in Himachal

As many as 112 roads, including National Highway 305, were blocked in Himachal Pradesh due to rainfall on Sunday, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre.

Besides this, 12 water supply schemes have also been disrupted. One fire incident has been reported in the past 24 hours, according to government data.

According to official data, an average of about seven individuals have been losing their lives daily in rain-linked occurrences within the hilly state since the monsoon's commencement on June 24.

Himachal Pradesh has been battered by heavy rainfall for the past several weeks and the state has suffered great loss of life as well as property in various rain-related incidents, such as landslides, cloudbursts, flash floods, etc.

Apart from casualties, the disaster management said that the monetary loss is expected to reach nearly Rs 12,000 crore.

Meanwhile, out of the total deaths as per data available with the state disaster management authority, 136 people have lost their lives due to landslides and flash floods. A total of 231 people have lost their lives due to road accidents or other reasons, the government added.

