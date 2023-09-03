Confirmation

Northeast Frontier Railway bags S Asia Award for 'Micro Project of Year'

The Intrusion Detection System (IDS) helps to detect elephants approaching the railway tracks and an alert is sent to local pilot, station master, also station manager so accident can be prevented

Indian Railways, trains for lower income groups

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2023 | 9:49 AM IST
The Northeast Frontier Railway on Saturday bagged the PMI South Asia Award for its 'Micro Project of the Year' that is, 'Intrusion Detection System' for saving elephant lives.
The Intrusion Detection System (IDS) helps to detect elephants approaching the railway tracks and an alert is sent to the local pilot, station master, also station manager so the accident can be prevented.
This marks the first-ever victory for a zonal railway under the Ministry of Railways since the inception of the award in 2009.
This year, the NF Railway defeated BEL (Bharat Electronics) to bag this award.
Last year, the micro category award was bagged by International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).
Organisations like Bosch, IBM, L & T, Tata, SBI, Reliance, IOCL, BPCL, EIL, etc, participate in this prestigious annual award every year.

Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NF Railway said, "For the 2023 awards, PMI South Asia took entry from organisations for projects completed by 31st March 2023. It has four gruelling stages of qualifications".
The award ceremony was held in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on September 2.
It is worth mentioning that the PMI South Asia has been established to recognise and honour the achievements made in the field of project management.
Since its inception in 2009, the PMI South Asia has been administering the awards on an annual basis.

Topics : Railways Indian Railways South Asia Bharat Electronics IBM

First Published: Sep 03 2023 | 9:49 AM IST

