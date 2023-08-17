Confirmation

130 delegates from G20 countries attend first day of Y20 summit in Varanasi

Senior district officials said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will formally inaugurate the event on Friday. The Y20 summit is being held in Varanasi between August 17-20

G20

G20

Press Trust of India Varanasi (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 10:02 PM IST
A total of 130 delegates from G20 countries, other guest nations and international organisations attended the first day of the Y20 summit being held here, officials said on Thursday.
Senior district officials said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will formally inaugurate the event on Friday. The Y20 summit is being held in Varanasi between August 17-20.
The summit has been organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports with scheduled discussions on identified themes.
On Thursday, Y20 delegates visited the Super Computing Centre and Precision Engineering Hub at BHU and got a glimpse of how the goal of converting more application domains, research directors, and critical missions can be achieved, an official statement said.
It was followed by sessions and presentations curated by IIT-BHU at Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre (RICCC) in Varanasi.
The presentation began with a glimpse of the ever-evolving institute of IIT-BHU and its vital role in strengthening technical education in India. The sessions by IIT-BHU focused on its ongoing research activities, placement activities, innovation, incubation and start-up culture.

A cultural performance filled with music and classical dance performances such as Garba, Odissi, Bharatnatyam, Kathak and Bhangra were also showcased by the students of IIT-BHU.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath G20 Varanasi Uttar Pradesh G20 Meet

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 10:02 PM IST

