Assam far from being self-sufficient in egg, meat production: CM Sarma

Sarma said that to meet the country's milk demand by 2030, milk production shall have to grow at the rate of seven per cent year-on-year for the next seven years

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 9:53 PM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the state is far from becoming self-reliant in egg and meat production.
Attending the closing ceremony of the Platinum Jubilee Celebration of the College of Veterinary Science here, Sarma said that a State Health Mission for the veterinary sector will be launched soon.
"Assam is far from attaining self-sufficiency in meeting the demand for egg and meat products. An ecosystem needs to be built that will unleash the state's growth potential in these fields," he added.
Sarma said that to meet the country's milk demand by 2030, milk production shall have to grow at the rate of seven per cent year-on-year for the next seven years and Assam has immense potential for growth in this field.
"In comparison to other states in the country, the Northeastern region and Assam are yet to make the best use of the opportunities the agriculture sector offers. In order to compete with Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and other states, an ecosystem that promotes entrepreneurship needs to be built up," he added.
Students of agricultural and veterinary sciences from Assam should focus on becoming job creators rather than being job-seekers, the Chief Minister said.

"A State Health Mission for the veterinary sector in the line of the National Health Mission shall be brought in soon," he said without elaborating.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 9:53 PM IST

