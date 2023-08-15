Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

150 students from Manipur enrolled in Delhi govt schools: Kejriwal

"These children are being counselled and efforts are being made to help them lead normal lives," he said

Kejriwal, Delhi CM, arvind Kejriwal

Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 4:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said 150 students from violence-hit Manipur have been enrolled in Delhi government schools and efforts are being made to help them lead a normal life.
Speaking at the Delhi government's Independence Day event at Chhatrasal Stadium here, Kejriwal expressed sadness over the situation in Manipur, which has been roiled by months-long ethnic violence.
"Fighting and hatred are going on everywhere in the country. It used to hurt to think about Manipur. Today, we have made a small effort. As many as 150 children from Manipur have been given admission in Delhi government schools without school leaving certificates.
"These children are being counselled and efforts are being made to help them lead normal lives," he said.
For India to become number one in the world, the chief minister said, its citizens have to live like a family.
Kejriwal stressed the need to create positive energy in the country amid an atmosphere of negativity.

Also Read

For India to become 'vishwaguru', harmony, good education must: Kejriwal

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Manish Sisodia to be produced in court today: All you need to know

ICC World Cup 2023: Renovation works in full swing at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

India has presented vision of global welfare to the world: PM Modi

India getting ready for 6G, task force has been set-up, says PM Modi

Govt working for overall development, aiming at 8% growth: Tripura CM

India gained new strategic strength in recent years: PM in I-Day speech

Govt policies helped India become world's 3rd largest startup ecosystem: PM

"If we fight among ourselves, India will not progress. If we work together, no power can stop India from becoming the number one country in the world," he said.
More than 150 people have been killed in the ethnic violence in Manipur since May 3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi government schools Manipur

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Independence Eve AddressTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messagesIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon