2 CoBRA commandos injured in Naxalite encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Two commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force's jungle warfare unit CoBRA were injured in an encounter between security forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

Press Trust of India Bijapur
Representative image | Photo: Unsplash.com

Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 11:10 AM IST
Two commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force's jungle warfare unit CoBRA were injured in an encounter between security forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Monday.

Two-three Naxalites also received bullet injuries in the gun fight which took place at around 8 pm on Sunday in Bijapur, located around 400 km from the state capital Raipur, they said.

A joint team of the District Reserve Guard and the CRPF's Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) launched a search operation from Pusnar camp on Sunday evening after getting information about an improvised explosive device (IED) planted between Pusnar and Hiroli villages under Gangaloor police station limits, an official said.

At around 8 pm, the gun battle broke out between the security personnel and Naxalites in the area.

After a brief exchange of fire, Naxalites escaped into the dense forest, he said.

Constables Nakul and Mohammad Shahid, belonging to CoBRA's 202nd battalion, suffered from injuries on their hands and legs in the face-off, the official said.

They were were shifted to the Bijapur district hospital and their condition was stated to be out of danger, he said.

Two-three Naxalites were also injured in the gun battle and were seen escaping from the spot, the official said.

Search operation was underway in the area, he added.

Topics : Chhattisgarh COBRA

First Published: May 22 2023 | 11:10 AM IST

