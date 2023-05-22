All eyes are set on Srinagar as the city hosts the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting starting Monday. Senior leaders and officials from G20 countries have arrived in Srinagar. The three-day meeting will conclude on May 24 and assumes special significance given where Srinagar is situated.
G20 meet in Srinagar, an overview
Talking about the G20 working group meeting in Jammu and Kashmir, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha termed the event as a historic opportunity for the Union Territory to showcase its culture, heritage, tourism, and hospitality.
This is the first international event in Kashmir since its special status was withdrawn in 2019. Following it, China and Pakistan expressed their concerns regarding the change.
Experts have said that the decision to schedule a G20 meeting in Kashmir is part of India's bold diplomatic posturing and an indication to regional adversaries. India is taking this opportunity to portray itself in a more assertive manner in the region, dismissing the discomfort Pakistan and China may have.
Countries skipping the G20 meet in Kashmir
Also Read
India vs Wales Hockey World Cup 2023: Advantage India for a last 8 berth
Pride of place: How to choose the perfect display cabinet for home
Sale of petroleum products halves in Pakistan, high inflation to blame
Crisis in multilateralism affecting developing nations most: PM at G20 meet
Top headlines: G20 in J&K, RBI to meet PSB directors, $ at Rs 91 in Hawala
Australia, India share secure, prosperous Indo-Pacific: Aus PM Albanese
4.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang: NCS
Pak FM Bilawal visits PoK ahead of G20 Tourism Working Group meet in J-K
Top headlines: G20 in J&K, RBI to meet PSB directors, $ at Rs 91 in Hawala
LIVE: Delhi HC summons BBC in defamation suit for documentary on PM Modi
China, which already skipped the G20 meeting held in Arunachal Pradesh in March, has confirmed its absence at the event. Registering China's reservations about the event, the spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry, Wang Wenbin, told PTI, "China is firmly opposed to holding any kind of G20 meetings in disputed territory and will not attend such meetings."
Countering China's announcement, India has said it is free to hold meetings anywhere in its territory. A report in The Hindu noted that Saudi Arabia and Egypt have also not registered for the summit so far. Turkey has also chosen not to attend the meet in Kashmir.
The security arrangements for the meeting
Given the sensitive nature of the region, the event will be conducted amid heightened security. The three-day gathering will begin on Monday, May 22, at a well-guarded venue on the shores of the Dal Lake in Srinagar.
Roads connecting to the venue have been revamped, and vulnerable locations have been specially protected to foil any chance of a security mishap. Roads leading to the venue have been decorated with India's national flag.
What is the G20?
What is the G20?
The Group of Twenty (G20) has twenty members, 19 countries and the European Union. The 19 countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States.
The grouping represents around 85 per cent of the global GDP, more than 75 per cent of the global trade, and about 67 per cent of the world population.