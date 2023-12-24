Sensex (    %)
                        
2 drone-dropped packets with explosives, cash seized near LoC in Jammu

The timely recovery of the packets, believed to have been dropped by Pakistani drones, thwarted major strikes by terrorists on Indian soil

The officials said the packets were spotted on an open field in Channi Dewano village in the Khour area.

Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 8:11 PM IST

Two drone-dropped packets containing six battery-operated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), a pistol and some cash were seized in a joint operation by the Army and police near the Line of Control in the Akhnoor sector here Sunday, officials said.
The timely recovery of the packets, believed to have been dropped by Pakistani drones, thwarted major strikes by terrorists on Indian soil, they said.
The officials said the packets were spotted on an open field in Channi Dewano village in the Khour area at around 7.50 am.
The Army and the police launched a joint operation immediately and the packets were opened with the help of a bomb disposal squad, leading to the recovery of the IEDs, a 9-mm Italian pistol, three magazines, 30 rounds, a hand grenade and Rs 35,000 cash, they said.
This comes a day after Army troops scuttled an infiltration bid by eliminating a terrorist in the same sector.

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Terrorism cross border terrorism line of control

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 8:11 PM IST

