Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Poonch attack: Army pays tributes to fallen soldiers, search op continues

A search operation to track down the fleeing terrorists continues near the scene of the ambush, while mobile internet services remained suspended in the twin districts for the second day on Sunday

army jawan, border, J&K, Poonch

Two vehicles were ambushed by terrorists at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Buffliaz in the Surankote area of Poonch on Thursday.

Press Trust of India Rajouri/Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 6:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A wreath laying ceremony was on Sunday held in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri for the four soldiers who lost their lives after being ambushed by terrorists in nearby Poonch district, officials said.
A search operation to track down the fleeing terrorists continues near the scene of the ambush, while mobile internet services remained suspended in the twin districts for the second day on Sunday, they said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi led the wreath-laying ceremony of Naik Birendder Singh, Naik Karan Kumar, rifleman Gautam Kumar and rifleman Chandan Kumar at a military camp where their mortal remains were shifted.
General Officer Commanding of Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lt Gen Sandeep Jain, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri Amritpal Singh and other officers and ranks of the Army also paid floral tributes.
The soldiers lost their lives when their two vehicles were ambushed by terrorists at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Buffliaz in the Surankote area of Poonch on Thursday.
Lt Gen Dwivedi interacted with the next of kin of the slain soldiers at the wreath-laying ceremony. Later, their mortal remains were dispatched to their hometowns in Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.
The officials said a massive search operation continued in Surankote and nearby Thanamandi forest area of Rajouri for the fourth day on Sunday in search of the terrorists responsible for the ambush.
Army along with the police and the paramilitary forces are searching the forest area and the natural caves but success has eluded them so far, officials said.
Mobile internet services were suspended early Saturday following the killing of three civilians within hours of being allegedly picked up by security forces for questioning in connection with the ambush.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday announced compensation and jobs to the families of the dead civilians and said the medico-legal formalities were conducted and legal action in this matter has been initiated by the appropriate authority.

Also Read

Security forces bust terrorist hideout in J-K's Poonch, one detained

Army conducts patrolling along LoC in J-K's Poonch ahead of I-Day

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

Army orders investigation into deaths of three civilians in J-K's Poonch

Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Poonch, two terrorist gunned down

PMO takes stock of relief, rehabilitation efforts in flood-hit Tamil Nadu

Citizens, tourism industry need not panic: Union minister on Covid spike

Indian Navy to commission Stealth Guided Missile Destroyer 'Imphal' on Tue

Cyber risks biggest threat faced by Indian orgnaisations, says survey

Brij Bhushan, aide Sanjay Singh react on govt's crackdown on WFI amid row

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Poonch cross border terrorism Terrorism National Security

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon