Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

3 people shot dead in Manipur, curfew reimposed in valley districts

Gunmen, who are yet to be identified, arrived in camouflage dresses in the Lilong Chingjao area, and opened fire targeting locals, they said

Manipur, manipur violence

After the attack, the enraged locals set three four-wheelers on fire. It was not immediately clear to whom these cars belonged.

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Three persons were allegedly shot dead and five others injured in Manipur's Thoubal district on Monday evening, following which curfew was reimposed in the five valley districts of the state, officials said.
Gunmen, who are yet to be identified, arrived in camouflage dresses in the Lilong Chingjao area, and opened fire targeting locals, they said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
While three people died on the spot, five others were injured. Those injured were admitted to a hospital, officials said.
After the attack, the enraged locals set three four-wheelers on fire. It was not immediately clear to whom these cars belonged.
Following the fresh violence, curfew was reimposed in Thoubal, Imphal East and Imphal West, Kakching and Bishnupur districts, officials said.
In a video message, Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the violence, and appealed to the people, particularly the residents of Lilong, for maintaining peace.
"Police are working to arrest those behind the attack. They will be arrested soon and punished as per the law," he said.
More than 180 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

Also Read

Meitei students' murder sparks fresh violence in Imphal: All details here

Remove Biren Singh for failing to restore normalcy in Manipur: CPI(M)

Curfew relaxation period increased by 1 hour in 2 Manipur districts

Was Centre sleeping till now: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during Manipur visit

Neutral administration needed for talks between Meiteis, Kukis: Chidambaram

elhi sees massive traffic jams on New Year's day, several roads choked

Rajnath Singh inaugurates first all-girls sainik school in Mathura

India's January minimum temperature likely to be above normal: IMD

Andhra to launch second phase of Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha tomorrow

Senior national wrestling camps to commence in Patiala, Sonepat from Feb 9

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : N Biren Singh Manipur Imphal Curfew Manipur govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveHappy New Year 2024 WishesIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Delhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon