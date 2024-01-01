Sensex (    %)
                        
Senior national wrestling camps to commence in Patiala, Sonepat from Feb 9

The national camp will select medallists in 30 weight divisions across senior free-style, Greco-Roman, and women's categories from the senior Nationals in Jaipur

Grappling transition

Besides, the national camp will help prepare athletes for the Senior Asian Championships to take place in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from April 11-16.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 8:23 PM IST

The national wrestling camps for men and women will commence in Sonepat and Patiala respectively from February 9, according to the IOA-constituted ad-hoc committee for the sport here on Monday.
With the Asian Olympics Qualifying and World Qualifying tournaments around the corner, the camps will begin almost immediately after the conclusion of the senior National Championships in Jaipur on February 5.
The ad-hoc panel, headed by Wushu Association of India chief Bhupender Singh Bajwa with former hockey player MM Somaya and ex-shuttler Manjusha Kanwar being the other members, is taking all the crucial decisions after the newly-elected Sanjay Singh-led Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was suspended by the Sports Ministry within three days of the polls.
"Following the conclusion of the Senior National Championships, the National Coaching Camp (NCC) will be conducted. The men's camp (Greco-Roman and free-style) will be stationed at SAI NRC Sonepat, while the women's camp will be held at SAI NSNIS, Patiala," said Bajwa in a statement.
The national camp will select medallists in 30 weight divisions across senior free-style, Greco-Roman, and women's categories from the senior Nationals in Jaipur, which are being organised by the Railway Sports Promotion Board from February 2-5.
"The camp will extend until the 2024 Paris Olympics and its primary focus would be to train the grapplers or the upcoming Olympic Qualifying tournaments.
"These tournaments include the 2024 Asian Qualification Tournament set to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from April 19-21, and the 2024 World Qualification Tournament scheduled for Istanbul, Turkey, from May 9-12, 2024," added Bajwa.
Besides, the national camp will help prepare athletes for the Senior Asian Championships to take place in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, from April 11-16.
The national camps across age groups were disrupted for a major part of last year due to the agitation by top wrestlers in the country, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat against former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for his alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers.

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 8:22 PM IST

