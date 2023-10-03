About 31 million 4G subscribers in India are expected to upgrade to 5G in the last three months of 2023, according to a report released by Ericsson ConsumerLab on Tuesday. Half of them plan to pay less than Rs 20,000 while buying a new 5G device, it said.

The global report said 5G users in India on average spend 2 hours more per week than users in the 5G early adopter markets.

While telecom companies are yet to raise tariffs for 5G, the report said 40 per cent users are also willing to pay more for higher volumes of data.



The survey said 27 per cent of telecom users in India possess both a 5G-compatible smartphone and access to a 5G network while 13 per cent are yet to get a signal despite owning a 5G-capable phone.



