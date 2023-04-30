close

4.1 magnitude earthquake hits J-K, administration to set up EOC in state

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Jammu and Kashmir early Sunday morning, National Center for Seismology said

ANI General News
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 7:55 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Jammu and Kashmir early Sunday morning, National Center for Seismology said.

The earthquake struck at 5.15 am, with a depth of 5 km.

The latitude and longitude were reported to be 35.06 and 74.49 respectively.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 30-04-2023, 05:15:34 IST, Lat: 35.06 & Long: 74.49, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Jammu and Kashmir, India," National Center for Seismology said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to set up state-of-art Emergency Operation Centers (EOC) in all 20 districts to minimize the damage caused by natural disasters as it falls in a high seismic zone, and is also highly prone to flood damage, according to a government statement.

The process of construction of the EOC has been started in Budgam district which will have a complete disaster management plan under National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP) 2019 and it will be implemented in all districts.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with NDMA, Government of India for the implementation of an Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) to coordinate disaster calls in Dial No 112.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir government Jammu and Kashmir Earhquake

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 8:38 AM IST

