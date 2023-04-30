close

"Now many guns around me...": Salman Khan opens up on getting death threat

Salman Khan, who has been receiving death threats and is on the target list of gangsters, finally shared his experience and how he is dealing with it

ANI Bollywood
Salman Khan Blackbuck poaching case

Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 6:55 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Salman Khan, who has been receiving death threats and is on the target list of gangsters, finally shared his experience and how he is dealing with it.

The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor has been provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai Police amid the death threat.

Salman shared the experience at India TV's show 'Aap ki Adalat' that, "Security is better than insecurity. Yes security is there. Now it is not possible to ride a bicycle on the road and go alone anywhere. And more than that, now I have this problem that when I am in traffic, then there is so much security, vehicles creating inconvenience to other people. They also give me a look. And my poor fans. There is a serious threat that's why there is security."

He added, "I am doing whatever I have been told. There is a dialogue 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' 'they have to be lucky 100 times, I have to be lucky once'. So, I got to be very careful."

Salman continued, "I am going everywhere with full security. I know whatever is going to happen will happen no matter what you do. I believe that (points towards god) that he is there. It is not that I will start roaming freely, it is not like that. Now there are so many Shera's around me, so many guns are going around with me that I am myself scared these days."

Following the death threat, few days ago, a minor was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly threatening to kill Salman during a phone call.

Mumbai Police said that a threat call was made to the Mumbai Police control room on April 10. The caller, who identified himself as Rockey Bhai from Jodhpur in Rajasthan, said he was a Gau Rakshak (cow-vigilante). The caller threatened to "eliminate" Salman Khan on April 30.

Mumbai Police added revealed the caller was found to be a minor. "As of now, we don't think the call should be taken seriously. But we are probing why the minor behaved in such a way," an officer said.

On March 26, one person identified as Dhakad Ram, a resident of Luni in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, was arrested for sending a threat mail to Salman. He was apprehended and taken into custody.

A case was registered at Bandra police station. The accused, in his mail, alleged that the superstar will meet the same fate as "Sidhu Moosewala."

"A case has registered at Bandra police station with regard to emailed threats to kill Salman Khan. In a joint operation, Mumbai Police and Luni police teams caught the accused, Dhakad Ram, a resident of Luni in Jodhpur district," Ishwar Chand Pareek, an officer at Luni police station of Jodhpur told ANI earlier.

Khan has been provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai police after assessing threat perceptions. The Maharashtra government assigned security escorts to the superstar after the actor received a threat letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Salman Khan cyber security threats

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 7:37 AM IST

