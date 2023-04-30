close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sebi seeks 6-month extension to complete Hindenburg's Adani probe: Report

New York-based Hindenburg in January accused Adani Group of using a web of companies in tax havens to inflate revenue and stock prices, even as debt piled up

Bloomberg
Adani Group, Adani

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 7:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Shruti Mahajan

India’s capital markets regulator urged the country’s top court to give it six more months to complete a probe into short-seller Hindenburg Research’s allegations against billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate.
 
The Securities and Exchange Board, which was set to file a status report May 2, told the Supreme Court in a legal filing Saturday that it has collected information and documents from a number of entities, including seven publicly listed Adani companies and subsidiaries.

The material will require verification, and the investigation will involve depositions from the relevant people, according to the filing, which was reviewed by Bloomberg News. The process of obtaining the companies’ bank statements, domestic as well as offshore, also needs more time.
Adani said it welcomes the investigation and is fully cooperating with SEBI.

“We are fully compliant with all laws, rules and regulations and are confident that truth will prevail,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.
The regulator is looking into allegations made on Jan. 25 as well as market activity before and after that date, Adani said. SEBI cites the short-seller’s report, which is still under investigation, and makes no conclusions of wrongdoing, it added.

Also Read

Six Adani Group stocks locked in 5% lower circuit; ACC hits 52-week low

Hindenburg effect: Retail investors are snapping up Adani group's stocks

Hindenburg Research: All you need to know about US-based investment firm

Adani Ports & SEZ starts first bond buyback after Hindenburg report

Adani Group stocks sink up to 20%; CLSA sees limited risk to banks

1.45 cr households participate in YSRCP's survey on AP govt's governance

Dantewada blast: Police releases photo of IED blast's mastermind

LIVE news: PM Modi's 100th 'Mann ki baat' address today to go global

Delhi Police to provide security to wrestlers, record their statement

PM's Mann Ki Baat to be live broadcast at UN Headquarters on Sunday


New York-based Hindenburg in January accused Adani Group of using a web of companies in tax havens to inflate revenue and stock prices, even as debt piled up. The conglomerate has repeatedly denied the allegations.
Topics : SEBI Adani Group Adani Enterprises

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 7:15 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Biden's economic diplomacy push with China sends high risk, low reward

President Joe Biden speaks about the latest round of mass shootings, from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Biden is attempting to increase pressure on Congress to pass stricter gun limits after such efforts fail
3 min read

New Orleans restaurant shooting kills waiter, wounds Chicago tourist

New Orleans
2 min read

Death toll in clashes rises to 528, 4,599 injured: Sudanese health ministry

Photo: ANI/Twitter
1 min read

Twitter to allow publishers to charge users per article basis starting May

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Delhi Police to provide security to wrestlers, record their statement

(Photo: Twitter|@BajrangPunia)
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Weekend Bites: Ambani & Ambani, and old white males

Joe Biden
5 min read

Twitter suspends ANI, NDTV accounts, cites policy rules violation

Twitter
1 min read
Premium

With indigenisation growing in warships, Navy asks for 3rd aircraft carrier

R Hari Kumar
4 min read

BS Seema Nazareth Award: Democracy guided by free press, says Nagarathna

Justice B V Nagarathna
3 min read

AAP extends support to protesting wrestlers, urges PM to ensure justice

AAP extends support to protesting wrestlers
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon