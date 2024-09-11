Business Standard
Home / India News / 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan, tremors felt in Delhi NCR

5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan, tremors felt in Delhi NCR

Delhi earthquake: After Afghanistan, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake has shaken Pakistan. Tremors felt in many Northern regions of India, including Delhi NCR

Earthquake

Earthquake (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 1:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An earthquake of 5.8 on the Richter Scale jolted Pakistan on Wednesday afternoon. The tremors were also felt in parts of North India, including the Delhi-NCR region, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir. According to National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reports, the quake struck Pakistan at 12.08 pm at a depth of 33 kilometres. 

The epicentre of the earthquake was 25 km southwest of Pakistan's Karor.  
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Delhi felt the tremors for the second time in two weeks while its neighbouring regions faced mid-tremors. Earlier, a quake of 5.7 magnitude struck Afghanistan at 255 km below the Earth's surface on August 29.
 

More From This Section

Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

All 25,000 unconnected villages to get mobile signal by mid-2025: Scindia

police

Shimla mosque controversy: Protestors break barricades, clash with police

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: Our dream is to have Indian-made chip in every device in the world, says PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah

Standing with divisive forces is Rahul Gandhi's habit, says Amit Shah

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

MP govt to organise cleanliness drive from Sept 17 to Oct 2: CM Yadav


The social media users posted videos, some of which showed ceiling fans, chairs and other objects shaking during the tremors, which lasted for a few seconds. 

"Major tremors felt in Delhi NCR," a user from Rajasthan's Bikaner commented.

Delhi’s location in an active seismic zone makes it susceptible to frequent jolts, added to that, its proximity to the Himalayas. The capital city belongs to the seismic zone IV. 

Also Read

Earthquake

7.0 magnitude quake hits off far east coast of Russia, no reports of damage

Istanbul earthquake

Istanbul, Turkey's biggest city, worries next earthquake will be a big one

Los Angeles, quake, LA

4.4 magnitude quake felt in LA, San Diego; buildings sway, no big damage

Japan Earthquake, Megaquake

Japan issues its first 'megaquake' warning after powerful tremors in Kyushu

Japan, Japan earthquake, Damage

Japanese govt issues its first 'megaquake' warning after powerful tremor

Topics : Earthquake earthquakes Pakistan Afghanistan India Delhi-NCR

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon