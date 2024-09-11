LIVE news: Pakistan violates ceasefire along border in Jammu, BSF trooper injured

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma expressed concerns over fresh incidents of violence in Manipur and said the Government of India needs to intervene in this. "The situation that is constantly developing in Manipur is complex because there are people from different communities here and in a way history has also given rise to conflicts at many different levels in Manipur. So the current situation has also become quite complex. I believe that the Government of India needs to intervene in this, where we bring a political solution here, where we bring confidence from every community in a way so that we can bring everyone on one platform and decide how to move forward. It is very important to bring this thinking, this platform and this favourable environment and I believe that no one other than the Government of India will be able to do this,"Sangma said.

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was injured when Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on Indian posts in violation of a ceasefire agreement along the border here on Wednesday, officials said. The BSF troops also retaliated but the casualties on the Pakistani side were not known immediately, they said. At about 2.35 am, an incident of unprovoked firing in the Akhnoor area from across the border happened and which was befittingly responded by the BSF. One BSF personnel sustained injuries in Pakistani firing, a spokesperson of the border guarding force said. He said the troops are on high alert and keeping a strict vigil all along the International Border and Line of Control. The ceasefire violation between the two countries has been very rare ever since India and Pakistan renewed the ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021. Last year, a BSF jawan was killed in Pakistan Rangers firing in the Ramgarh sector, the first loss of life on the Indian side in more than three years.