6 in 10 flyers report baggage weight errors on airline scales: Survey

For many flyers, especially on budget airlines, a suitcase that weighs just under the limit at home mysteriously tips the scale at the airport. Over the past few years, several passengers have reported inconsistencies at various airports, with instances showing up to a 2.3 kg difference between scales.
A survey conducted by LocalCircles reveals that six in 10 airline passengers have had one or more instances in the last three years where airline staff weighed their check-in baggage as heavier than what they recorded at home.
The same proportion of respondents also reported similar discrepancies for carry-on baggage. The survey received over 36,000 responses from passengers in 289 districts across India. Of these, 68 per cent were male and 32 per cent female.
At least eight per cent of respondents said they faced such discrepancies over 10 times in three years, while 21 per cent reported it 6–10 times.
For check-in baggage:
- 8 per cent faced it over 10 times in 3 years
- 21 per cent faced it 6–10 times
- 21 per cent faced it 3–5 times
- 10 per cent faced it 1–2 times
- 19 per cent never faced it
For carry-on baggage:
- 8 per cent faced it over 10 times in 3 years
- 21 per cent faced it 6–10 times
- 16 per cent faced it 3–5 times
- 16 per cent faced it 1–2 times
- 26 per cent never faced it
Need for stricter guidelines
Despite airport authorities and airlines acknowledging technical faults in weighing scales, no corrective measures have been implemented.
These incidents highlight the importance of accurate weighing systems at airports, as luggage weight directly affects both airline operations and passenger charges. Airlines often levy substantial excess baggage fees, making accurate measurements crucial for fair billing.
The survey recommends mandatory calibration from National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL)-accredited labs, with visible calibration records and validity stickers on all airline weighing scales, including those at Airports Authority of India airports.