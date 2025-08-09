Saturday, August 09, 2025 | 01:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 6 in 10 flyers report baggage weight errors on airline scales: Survey

6 in 10 flyers report baggage weight errors on airline scales: Survey

At least 8 per cent of respondents said they faced such discrepancies over 10 times in three years, while 21 per cent reported it 6-10 times

airport, tourists, passengers

Despite airport authorities and airlines acknowledging technical faults in weighing scales, no corrective measures have been implemented.

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

For many flyers, especially on budget airlines, a suitcase that weighs just under the limit at home mysteriously tips the scale at the airport. Over the past few years, several passengers have reported inconsistencies at various airports, with instances showing up to a 2.3 kg difference between scales.
 
A survey conducted by LocalCircles reveals that six in 10 airline passengers have had one or more instances in the last three years where airline staff weighed their check-in baggage as heavier than what they recorded at home.
 
The same proportion of respondents also reported similar discrepancies for carry-on baggage. The survey received over 36,000 responses from passengers in 289 districts across India. Of these, 68 per cent were male and 32  per cent  female.
 
 
At least eight per cent of respondents said they faced such discrepancies over 10 times in three years, while 21 per cent reported it 6–10 times.

For check-in baggage:

  • 8 per cent faced it over 10 times in 3 years
  • 21 per cent faced it 6–10 times
  • 21 per cent faced it 3–5 times
  • 10 per cent faced it 1–2 times
  • 19 per cent never faced it

For carry-on baggage:

  • 8 per cent faced it over 10 times in 3 years
  • 21 per cent faced it 6–10 times
  • 16 per cent faced it 3–5 times
  • 16 per cent faced it 1–2 times
  • 26 per cent never faced it

Need for stricter guidelines

Despite airport authorities and airlines acknowledging technical faults in weighing scales, no corrective measures have been implemented.
 
These incidents highlight the importance of accurate weighing systems at airports, as luggage weight directly affects both airline operations and passenger charges. Airlines often levy substantial excess baggage fees, making accurate measurements crucial for fair billing.
 
The survey recommends mandatory calibration from National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL)-accredited labs, with visible calibration records and validity stickers on all airline weighing scales, including those at Airports Authority of India airports.

More From This Section

Supreme Court

State Bar Councils, BCI cannot charge 'optional' fee from new lawyers: SC

Heavy Rainfall

IMD issues red alert for Delhi, heavy rainfall likely in several areas

Protest, Doctor Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest, Junior doctor Protest

Parents of RG Kar victim join night vigil as students hold torch procession

Supreme Court

Highlights: SC recalls order barring High Court judge from hearing criminal cases

Supreme Court, SC

SC tells Jharkhand HC judges to take leave to finish pending verdicts

Topics : flights baggage fee Excess baggage fee hand baggage at airports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon