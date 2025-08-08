LIVE news: Israel security cabinet approves Netanyahu plan to occupy Gaza City
Latest LIVE news updates: Mass protests broke out across Israel as the Cabinet met to decide on a full reoccupation of Gaza. Catch all the news developments here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Today's top updates: Israel’s security cabinet has approved a proposal from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to occupy Gaza City, the Prime Minister’s Office announced on Friday.
“The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) will prepare for the takeover of Gaza City while ensuring the provision of humanitarian aid to the civilian population outside the combat zones,” the office stated after a lengthy security cabinet meeting that continued late into the night.
Mass protests broke out across Israel as the cabinet met to decide on a full reoccupation of Gaza, a step that would represent a significant escalation of the conflict. Despite international pressure, resistance from the Israeli military, and domestic concerns that the operation could jeopardise hostages, Netanyahu has pressed for a complete takeover of the blockaded enclave nearly two years into the war.
Details of the plan have not been disclosed, but the Prime Minister’s Office said “an overwhelming majority of cabinet ministers believed that the alternative plan presented would neither achieve Hamas’s defeat nor bring back the hostages.”
In an interview with Fox News shortly before the meeting, Netanyahu was asked whether Israel intended to take military control of all of Gaza.
“We intend to,” Netanyahu replied. He said Israel’s objective was to “remove Hamas” from Gaza before transferring the territory to “civilian governance that is not Hamas, and not anyone advocating the destruction of Israel.”
The Security Cabinet, approved the decision, began meeting on Thursday evening and stretched into the night, according to Israeli media. Israel's military chief of staff Lt Gen Eyal Zamir had warned against occupying Gaza, saying it would endanger the hostages and put further strain on the military after nearly two years of war, according to Israeli media reports.
9:31 AM
India a strategic partner with whom we engage in full and frank dialogue: State department
India is a strategic partner with whom the US engages in a “full and frank” dialogue and President Donald Trump has been very clear with New Delhi on his concerns over its purchase of Russian oil and trade imbalance with Washington, a State Department official said.
8:31 AM
Israeli Security Cabinet approves plan to take over Gaza City in escalation of war
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that to destroy Hamas, Israel intends to take full control of the Gaza Strip and eventually transfer its administration to friendly Arab forces, as the Security Cabinet discussed a widening of its 22-month offensive.
Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress israel palestine
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 8:45 AM IST