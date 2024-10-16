Business Standard
At least 68 houses gutted in fire in J-K's Kishtwar; locals relocated

A major fire broke out in Mulwarwan village of Kishtwar in Jammu Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, 68 houses were damaged by the fire.

The administration provided relief materials, including food, clothing, and medical supplies for the families | Representative image: Shutterstock

ANI
Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

A major fire broke out in Mulwarwan village of Kishtwar in Jammu Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, 68 houses were damaged by the fire.

Locals in Mulwarwan village of Kishtwar sought help after the fire destroyed their houses.

"It is a very difficult situation. Everything has been burnt...The government should give something and help," says an affected family member.

Another resident said, "After 2 o'clock yesterday, this incident happened here. Now, they were spending the night under the roof. Some are still in the fields. Today, the district administration has brought some tents here. Some people have been provided tents here."

 

He further said "They will spend the night here. Some people are on the roads...Some are in the jungle. Because it is the winter season, people cannot stay outside."

"It is very difficult. I don't know. I don't know what to do. I am old, I have a lot of problems. I am in a bad condition. I am not able to sleep. I am very tired.," said a woman.

Meanwhile, the residents are being relocated and temporary shelters have been provided for them. The administration provided relief materials, including food, clothing, and medical supplies for the families.

Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner, Rajesh Kumar Shavan said, "After receiving the calls we sent our disaster management teams to the spot. Earlier, we got to know that 40 houses have been affected by the fire. However, today we found out that 68 houses have been affected...We will start the relief and rehabilitation work from now onwards."

The rehabilitation process aims to provide immediate support and long-term solutions for the displaced residents. The government has also provided financial assistance to families and enhanced security to ensure safety.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

