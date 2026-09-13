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80% Indians non-vegetarian: Rahul Gandhi's dig at Brics gala dinner menu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said 80% of Indians are non-vegetarian a day after an all-vegetarian menu was served at the Brcis Summit gala dinner

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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Eighty per cent of Indians are non-vegetarian and Indian non-vegetarian food is delicious, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday, a day after an all-vegetarian spread was served at a Brics Summit gala dinner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the dinner for the leaders and delegates of the Brics Summit at the Bharat Mandapam Saturday.

In a post on social media platforms X, Facebook and Instagram, Gandhi wrote, "For the record: 80% of Indians are non-vegetarian. Indian non-vegetarian food is delicious. As are my sister's chole bhature." He also posted a picture of chole bhature on a dining table.

The remarks of the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha came a day after the gala dinner, which featured an elaborate all-vegetarian menu.

 

'Khandvi mille', a feuille steamed gram-flour roll, and 'khumb galouti', pan-grilled mushroom kebabs with mint pearls, were served as starters The main course offered 'paneer lababdar', 'gucchi marmik' -- Himalayan morel mushrooms and tender asparagus -- and 'carrot bean poriyal'.

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The other items on the menu included 'thakkali belle saaru' -- light lentil broth, millet pulao, beetroot raita, and assorted Indian breads.

For the desserts, 'Old Delhi fruit cream with jalebi' and 'shahtoot phirni' wrapped up the menu for the VVIP guests.

The gala dinner was served to the accompaniment of a performance by an ensemble of over 100 artistes drawn largely from India, as well as other member countries of Brics.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 13 2026 | 3:04 PM IST