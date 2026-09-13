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Home / India News / TNEB procures additional 2,000 MW power to ensure uninterrupted supply

TNEB procures additional 2,000 MW power to ensure uninterrupted supply

An official release here on Sunday said that the state will be currently free from power deficits, maintaining a stable power supply for all consumers

power, power sector, electricity

Additionally, field inspection teams consisting of officers and ground staff were actively patrolling and carrying out field duties to maintain seamless distribution

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2026 | 2:20 PM IST

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The TNEB has implemented a series of immediate measures, including the procurement of an additional 2,000 MW of power, to ensure smooth and uninterrupted electricity supply across the state.

An official release here on Sunday said that the state will be currently free from power deficits, maintaining a stable power supply for all consumers.

It further said that to continuously monitor the grid and distribution status, a high-level committee of officials at the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) headquarters is operating round-the-clock, taking swift action and issuing real-time directives.

Additionally, field inspection teams consisting of officers and ground staff were actively patrolling and carrying out field duties to maintain seamless distribution.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu government electricity sector electricity demands

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First Published: Sep 13 2026 | 2:20 PM IST