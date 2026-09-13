TNEB procures additional 2,000 MW power to ensure uninterrupted supply

The TNEB has implemented a series of immediate measures, including the procurement of an additional 2,000 MW of power, to ensure smooth and uninterrupted electricity supply across the state.

An official release here on Sunday said that the state will be currently free from power deficits, maintaining a stable power supply for all consumers.

It further said that to continuously monitor the grid and distribution status, a high-level committee of officials at the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) headquarters is operating round-the-clock, taking swift action and issuing real-time directives.

Additionally, field inspection teams consisting of officers and ground staff were actively patrolling and carrying out field duties to maintain seamless distribution.